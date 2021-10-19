Megan Thee Stallion may be in a committed relationship, but that doesn’t mean the “Thot Sh*t” rapper couldn’t enjoy Hot Girl Summer. Though Megan went public with her relationship with fellow rapper Pardison Fontaine in February, she and her boo celebrated their one-year anniversary on Monday. They took to social media to commemorate the special date, which they posted about in two very different ways.

Megan marked the date with some cheeky (pun intended) photos of her and Pardi having fun in the sun. Some of the pictures were adorably playful, like them jumping on a trampoline or getting off a private airplane, while others were a little more NSFW.

On the other hand, Pardi opted to show Megan some love on their anniversary in a more romantic way. He edited an adorable video that stitched together various photos and videos of them spending time together. The video featured a spoken word poem about being in love along with John Legend’s tear jerking track “All Of Me.” The tribute included Instagram Live sessions between them, press clippings about their relationship, and some never-before-seen footage of even more adorable moments.

