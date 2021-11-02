In a new interview for Glamour magazine, Megan Thee Stallion reveals one of the influences behind her refined business sense: Queen Latifah, who showed Meg that she could be multiple things in addition to one of rap’s modern-day queens.

“Queen Latifah is amazing,” Meg tells Glamour‘s Zandria Robinson. “She is all around someone I look up to because she took it further than music. She’s an all-around businesswoman who lets me know I can like more than one thing, and I can pursue more than one thing.”

Among the things Meg is currently pursuing is a degree in health administration from Texas Southern after switching from nursing and business. She recently completed all the coursework for her graduation this year and previously showed off her graduation cap on social media.“I’m making A’s now; I’m focused,” she says.

Meg also explains why she’s become such an outspoken advocate for women’s rights — especially Black women — to the point of using her 2020 SNL performance to call to “protect Black women” despite backlash from both fans and politicians. “The bigger I get, the bigger my platform gets, I start realizing that I’m not the only woman that goes through what I go through, and it doesn’t matter what scale it’s on,” she says. “Mine is just public because I’m a public figure. I want to bring things to light so other women don’t feel like they have to continue to be silent.”

