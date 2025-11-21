Peso Pluma and Tito Double P are regular collaborators at this point (they are cousins, after all) and they’ve linked up once again on a new one shared today (November 20), “Intro.”

They went hard for the video, tapping Mexican actress Kate del Castillo to star. In a spoken-word introduction, she talks about duality and the prosperity that comes when opposing forces cooperate. The music itself is equally cinematic and a return to Pluma’s música Mexicana roots.

In a recent chat with mitú, Tito Double P said of collaborating with artists like Pluma, “When we support one another and create music together, we are uplifting our entire culture. When you surround yourself with the right people, you never lose.” He added of música Mexicana, “Música Mexicana is stronger than ever because we move as a unit, as a family. It’s about representing where we come from.”

Meanwhile, in an Esquire interview from this summer, Pluma spoke about new music and how he had been reflecting on personal lessons: “What’s really happening in this life, and what’s happening in our culture.” As for the music itself, he said, “To be honest, nobody knows what I’m gonna do. […] Just wait, it’s gonna be good.”

Watch the “Intro” video above and find Pluma’s upcoming tour dates below.