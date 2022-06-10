It’s not too often that we get new music with Pharrell as the lead artist. The last time that happened was back in 2020 when he released “Entrepreneur” with Jay-Z. Prior to that, it was NERD’s 2017 album No One Ever Really Dies Pharrell’s “Freedom” single which arrived in 2015. The point being, it’s a rarity that Pharrell, but luckily for us, one of those rare moments is today as the hip-hop icon returns with “Cash In Cash Out.” The record touches down with features from 21 Savage and Tyler The Creator, the latter of which he collaborated with for “Juggernaut” from Tyler’s Call Me If You Get Lost.

“Cash In Cash Out” arrives with 21 Savage leading the way as he handles the song’s verse and follows it up with a scathing first verse. He soon steps away from the mic to allow Tyler The Creator to also knock his verse out of the park. All in all, it’s an enjoyable track that is built on Pharrell’s trademark off-kilter production. In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Pharrell explained why he chose 21 Savage and Tyler The Creator for the song. “I knew the track was aggressive, and it doesn’t let up,” he said. “So it’s like those are the two. It’s like letting two pit bulls loose. Ravenous. Two ravenous wolves….Tyler went crazy. He had done that verse before he put his last album out.”

There’s no telling if the song is a part of a much larger project from Pharrell. However, during the Apple Music interview, Pharrell spoke about the possibility of more music on the way. “I miss it,” he said. “That’s probably the most I can say. I miss it. I don’t know if you could tell, just based off of everything that’s been happening. Just, I miss it, Pusha, Jack, Kendrick, this. I’m excited.”

You can listen to “Cash In Cash Out” in the video above.