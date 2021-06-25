Tyler The Creator turned to a new chapter in his career with the 2019 release of Igor, the rapper’s fifth album. It saw him truly putting his artistry on display in the way that he wanted to. Luckily for him, it all paid off as the album would go on to win Rap Album Of The Year at the 2020 Grammys despite Tyler’s ill sentiments with the honor. That’s all in the past now as he’s returned with his latest album, Call Me If You Get Lost.

Across the project’s 16 songs, an eye-catching track on Call Me If You Get Lost comes on “Juggernaut” with Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell. The track is a bass-knocking number that’s equally chaotic and erratic as it is energetic and bouncy. This is thanks in large part raucous placement of the song’s drums that provide a unique landscape for the three rappers to lay their bars on.

Altogether on Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler invites 42 Dugg, Ty Dolla Sign, NBA Youngboy, Lil Wayne, Teezo Touchdown, Domo Genesis, Brent Faiyaz, Daisy World, and Fana Hues. The project was also led by two singles: “Lumberjack” and “Wusyaname.”

You can press play on “Juggernaut” in the video above.

Call Me If You Get Lost is out now via A Boy Is a Gun/Columbia. Get it here.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.