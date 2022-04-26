Pharrell Williams‘ Something In The Water festival will relocate from his hometown Virginia Beach, Virginia to Washington DC this June. This year will mark the second iteration of the festival, following its inaugural festival in 2019.

The festival takes place along Independence Avenue in DC on June 17-19, coinciding with Juneteenth. On the lineup is an eclectic selection of acts, including Lil Baby, Pusha T, Chloe x Halle, Tyler The Creator, Run The Jewels, Omar Apollo, Snoh Allegra, Ozuna, Dave Matthews Band, and more.

Williams opted not to return to Virginia Beach last year, due to “toxic energy” from the city’s mayor and local government. The fallout is a result of inaction following the shooting of Williams’ cousin, Donovon Lynch, by Virginia Beach police.

Williams said in a statement:

“Something in the Water is a Black solution (LOVE) for a systemic issue, and this year we are taking our celebration to a higher platform—the nation’s Capital during Juneteenth Weekend. We want to show the world that there is Something in the Water across the whole DMV and I want to continue to bring awareness to the greatness within these communities and invite large corporations to show up for the people. DC has always been a deep inspiration to me as a person and a musician. It is the land where Go-Go Music was birthed which has provided so much for our people. Our sponsors continue to go the extra mile to show that Something in the Water is so much more than a festival. The goodwill we generate is a defining trait of who we are. We will always have the hottest artists, but to pair that energy with these brands showing up for the community is what makes this festival a vehicle for change.”

General on-sale for the festival begins this Saturday, April 30. Past festival-goers will have access to an exclusive pre-sale beginning Wednesday. Virginia residents will have access to a “Virginia Locals Only” presale taking place Friday, April 29 beginning at 10 a.m. ET through 5 p.m. ET.

“If you’re celebrating music, if you’re celebrating Black excellence, if you’re drawing attention to the people who have dedicated their lives to knocking down barriers and uplifting our communities — then there is no better place to do that than in Washington, DC,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser in a statement “We are proud to be working with Pharrell to bring Something In The Water to DC for Juneteenth weekend. DC is open and we are ready to celebrate.”

Check out the full line-up below.

