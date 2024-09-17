At this point in the 2024 presidential election cycle, most celebrities have made it clear where they stand when it comes to their candidate of choice. Pharrell, though, would prefer that most of those celebrities pipe down.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Pharrell was asked if he’d let either Democrats or Republicans use his music as part of their presidential election campaigns, and he responded:

“I don’t do politics. In fact, I get annoyed sometimes when I see celebrities trying to tell you [who to vote for]. There are celebrities that I respect that have an opinion, but not all of them. I’m one of them people [who says], ‘What the heck? Shut up. Nobody asked you.’ When people get out there and get self-righteous and they roll up their sleeves and sh*t, and they are out there walking around with a placard: ‘Shut up!’ So, no, I would rather stay out of the way, and obviously, I’m going to vote how I’m going to vote. I care about my people and I care about the country, but I feel there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, and I’m really about the action.”

Find the full interview here.