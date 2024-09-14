If you were holding your breath until Something In The Water 2024’s lineup reveal, you can sadly exhale. Yesterday (September 13), the multi-day festival’s founder Pharrell Williams revealed that this year’s event has officially been postponed.

In a heartfelt note posted to the festival’s Instagram page, the “Double Life” musician revealed that Something In The Water will be pushed back to 2025.

“Dearest Virginia, I love you with all my heart,” he wrote. “Nobody loves you more than I do. Virginia doesn’t deserve better, Virginia deserves THE BEST. So SOMETHING IN THE WATER has to match that. It just isn’t ready yet. That’s why we as a team have decided that we must postpone this year’s SOMETHING IN THE WATER festival that was due to take place in October.”

Since its inception, Something In The Water has faced difficulties from inclement weather the logistical hiccups. However, organizers have managed to tough it out. But to ensure its best possible installment, the team felt it was best to hold off until next year.

To close the note, Pharrell was sure to extend his thanks for the continued support. “I am so grateful to our amazing sponsors and the city for their continued support and trust in us to get this right,” he wrote. “And that time is April 2025.”

View the full statement below.

Refunds are currently being offered at the point of purchase. But it is important to note that local in-person purchasers are urged to go to the Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater ticket office to be reimbursed. Also, those who previously purchased a ticket are promised first access to the sale for Something In The Water 2025. Find more information here.