Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign has just secure yet another A-list backer. Today (September 10), Taylor Swift, announced her formal endorsement of Kamala Harris.

In a lengthy post, the “Everything Has Changed” singer outlined her decision and addressed claims that she supported Donald Trump’s campaign, all while poking fun at Trump’s VP choice JD Vance’s remarks about “childless cat ladies.”

Swift isn’t the only musician to show her support for the Harris-Walz campaign. Rap stars Quavo and Megan Thee Stallion used Harris’ Atlanta rally to verbalize their support in various ways. Even Beyoncé authorized the use of her song “Freedom” for Harris’ presidential campaign video. Although that isn’t an official endorsement, it is extremely close to it.

Read Taylor Swift’s full endorsement statement below.