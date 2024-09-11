Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign has just secure yet another A-list backer. Today (September 10), Taylor Swift, announced her formal endorsement of Kamala Harris.
In a lengthy post, the “Everything Has Changed” singer outlined her decision and addressed claims that she supported Donald Trump’s campaign, all while poking fun at Trump’s VP choice JD Vance’s remarks about “childless cat ladies.”
Swift isn’t the only musician to show her support for the Harris-Walz campaign. Rap stars Quavo and Megan Thee Stallion used Harris’ Atlanta rally to verbalize their support in various ways. Even Beyoncé authorized the use of her song “Freedom” for Harris’ presidential campaign video. Although that isn’t an official endorsement, it is extremely close to it.
Read Taylor Swift’s full endorsement statement below.
Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.
Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.
I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for Kamala Harris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate Tim Walz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.
I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.
With love and hope,
Taylor Swift
Childless Cat Lady