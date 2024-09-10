Piece By Piece is a unique documentary, in that it tells the story of Pharrell Williams through Lego. But the legendary musician and producer behind “Happy,” “Get Lucky,” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot” didn’t mention the colorful bricks format when he and director Morgan Neville reached out for talking head interviews from the likes of Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg.

“We purposely did not tell anyone that that would be the finished product. We wanted people to just answer the questions and really give their full, unedited reactions to the opportunity to do the interviews,” Williams confessed to Variety. “Because if we would’ve said, ‘Okay, this is going to be in Lego,’ then people would have sort of curved what they were saying.”

He continued, “We didn’t want them to be influenced by what we wanted. We wanted the purest part. And I feel like part of the magic of what makes this film pop the way it does is because it’s so vivid and it’s not scripted.”

Outside of the three rappers listed above, Piece By Piece also features Gwen Stefani, Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Busta Rhymes, and Pusha T.

Piece By Piece comes out in theaters on October 11. You can find out more here.