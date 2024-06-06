Leave it to Pharrell to find the cure to the musical biopic overload Hollywood is currently suffering from. Today, the pioneering producer shared the first trailer for Piece By Piece, his biographical movie that is one part traditional biopic, one part documentary, and one part animated Lego adventure.

Wait, what?

Yep, you read that right. Look, there’s just no way the man who fronted The Neptunes and N.E.R.D., who made “Happy” and “Get Lucky,” and who can’t be stopped from wearing those big-ass hats would ever just hire some good-looking actor to recreate his come-up. Instead, Piece By Piece is a colorful, animated feature directed by Morgan Neville in which Pharrell is rendered as a minifigure whose imagination blurs the lines of reality — along with a cast that includes some of the biggest names in music, from Justin Timberlake and Snoop Dogg to Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar. I’m buying a ticket just to see Lego Jay-Z give his signature chuckle. (Lego, if you’re reading this… You know what to do. We NEED IT.)

The release of the trailer reverses a string of … well, awkward headlines for the musical genius. Up ’til now, he’s seen a string of legal actions filed against him by collaborators including his Neptunes partner Chad Hugo and singer Pink to block him from copyrighting certain brand names and capitalizing from his work with them.

On the bright side, his work at Louis Vuitton — particularly a recent collab with Tyler The Creator — has been well received and he’s got a fun single with Miley Cyrus called “Doctor (Work It Out).” You can watch the Piece by Piece trailer above.