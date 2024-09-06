Remember the movie Pleasantville, the 1998 fantasy dramedy with Reese Witherspoon and Tobey Maguire, where the two modern teens get transported into their favorite 1950s black-and-white sitcom, bringing color and chaos into the lives of the characters in the titular small town?

That’s basically the plot of Pharrell‘s latest Doodles video, “Can’t Hold Me Down” with Kyle Ricch, Lil Wayne, and Lil Yachty, only sort of in reverse. Most of the video takes place in the greyscale Dullsville, but the three rappers invade the airwaves via the denizens’ TV sets, blasting them with color and brainwashing them into dancing to Pharrell’s boisterous beat.

“Can’t Hold Me Down” is the second single from Pharrell’s ongoing project with Doodles, the next-gen entertainment company that spun off from the NFT craze a couple of years ago and now looks to, apparently, get into the animation and film businesses with the Dullsville And The Doodleverse movie. The movie will debut at The Toronto International Film Festival featuring the vocal talents of Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, Coi Leray, and Swae Lee, with a soundtrack produced by Pharrell. The movie was announced in July, with the Coi Leray-led single “Not In The Store” following in August.

You can watch the video for “Can’t Hold Me Down” above.