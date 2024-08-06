Lil Wayne proudly boasts about not writing his lines down. But that wasn’t always the case for the “A Milli” rapper.

Back during his time as part of Cash Money Records group Hot Boys, Lil Wayne certainly put pen to pad. Now, according to Billboard, a piece of that hip-hop history is up for sale.

The outlet reports that Lil Wayne’s notebook filled with handwritten lyrics from that era is on the auction block starting at $5 million through Moments In Time.

One lucky bidder will take home the handwritten lines from Lil Wayne’s verses on Hot Boys songs such as “We On Fire” and “I Feel.” This stationary was first revealed back in 2019.

At the time, the company revealed the seller stumbled upon it inside a vehicle once-owned by Cash Money Records. But the memorabilia was quickly tied up in a legal despite over proper ownership. In February, a civil court judge ruled in favor of the present owner.

Before you place your bid, it is important to note, you will want to read the product’s description. On the auction webpage, the seller noted that Lil Wayne’s notebook does contain water damage due to Hurricane Katrina. However, it remains in “fairly good condition.”

