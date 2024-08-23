In his own words, Lil Yachty has had enough. Over the past few weeks, the “Sorry Not Sorry” rapper found himself in the focus of a public hate train. From backlash over his uncleared Mr. Hotspot sample usage and regrets over speaking on Drake & Kendrick Lamar’s beef to Karrahbooo leaving Concrete Boys, Yachty hasn’t left Twitter’s (currrently X) trending topics list.

Unfortunately, today (August 23) that won’t change as Lil Yachty seemingly suggested that he’s canceling his podcast, A Safe Place. Yesterday (August 22), during an Instagram livestream, Lil Yachty revealed that he and co-host Mitch weren’t in a good place after their interview with Key Glock, which was intensified when a viral tweet (viewable here) hinted at friction in their friendship.

“Y’all talking about Lil Yachty disrespecting his friend in front of Key Glock,” he said. “I didn’t even want to do a podcast bruh.”

He went on to say it was Mitch who presented the idea of “doing something in life,” to which Lil Yachty answered by helping to build him a platform starting with a podcast.

But that seems to be over as he yelled: “F*ck you and the podcast.”

Like thousands of users Mitch watched that video (viewable here here) and took to his X page to respond but to defend Yachty.

“Please don’t let that clip misguide you,” he wrote. “It doesn’t represent me and Yachty’s friendship at all. We joke around pretty harsh sometimes too much fr sometimes but irl it’s nothing but respect and love. I can’t even get on here and act like it’s not.”

He also shut down rumors of Yachty supposedly stealing money from him. “If you don’t hear it from me it’s not true,” he wrote. “Bro never stole from me and we don’t have no shady history or anything along that nature so that’s cap.”