Grammy-winning artist and producer Pharrell continues to give us reasons to be happy! If his upcoming collaborations with BTS and Travis Scott weren’t enough to keep him busy, planning his breakout hip-hop festival, Something In The Water, should.

The festival set to take place next year from April 28 to 30, will make its triumphant return to the singer’s hometown, Virginia Beach. This year’s two-day event was held in Washington, DC after the star’s frustrations grew with the police department mishandling of his 25-year-old cousin Donovan Lynch’s death after being fatally shot by police.

Despite the last-minute location change, the festival still managed to completely sell out. However, as the feedback began to roll in, onlookers, including our own Wongo Okon, shared that the festival seemed to have lost its magic that came along with being oceanside. In his review, Okon penned, “While DC is still a part of the DMV area, this year’s edition of Something In The Water didn’t have that same feeling,” adding, “The showcase just felt like it was crammed into the country’s capital, and to a certain extent, it quite literally was.”

The Neptunes hitmaker took to social media to the formal announcement. Always an avid for his city, in the caption, Pharrell stresses residents of the state will receive priority. Local residents will have first dibs on general admission tickets beginning at 10 a.m. ET on November 5. Non-residents will have to wait until noon ET.

The lineup has not yet be released. To purchase tickets, visit the festival website.

Pharrell is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.