Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott are making their way back with new music: the Virginia rapper-producer and the Houston rapper are paying homage to the dirty South with their latest collaboration, “Down In Atlanta.”

The new single is expected to be released later this week, on Friday, November 4. Williams shared the announcement on social media, tweeting, “Pre-save DOWN IN ATLANTA feat.@trvisXX,” adding a link for fans to pre-save the new tune.

For Scott, the collab couldn’t come at a more perfect time as he eases back into music after the horrific events at his 2021 Astroworld Festival in Houston, which left ten people dead and dozens more injured. The family of 21-year-old Axel Acosta — one of the ten victims who died at the famous festival — recently announced they had reached a settlement following the incident.

Scott recently released two songs, “Mafia” and “Lost Forever,” earlier this year during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The tracks will presumably appear on his upcoming album Utopia.

Earlier this fall, Scott was tasked with being one for the September Fest Day N Vegas festival. In November, the “Goosebumps” rapper is expected to be a part of a line for Primavera Sound in Sao Paulo, Brazil.