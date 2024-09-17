As annoying as social media has made some things, there’s one place the concept still absolutely excels: Hoisting goofballs on their own petards with a timely “this you?”

Pharrell may have some egg on his face after claiming “I don’t do politics” in a recent interview. After decrying celebrities who “tell you who to vote for” — at a time when the fabric of democracy of itself is on the line — fans were quick to remind the producer that he does, in fact, “do politics,” pulling up his photos for the “Vote Or Die!” campaign of 2004 on Twitter. They also resurfaced a tweet from Pharrell’s account endorsing former NFL player Aaron Rouse for Virginia State Senator in a special election in 2022. “Virginia! Let your voice be heard, VOTE NOW,” he wrote, adding a very clear suggestion of whom to vote for with a #TeamRouse hashtag (were we still doing those in ’22?).

Speaking of choosing sides, Pharrell’s antics of late might just have fans claiming #TeamChad in Hugo’s lawsuit against his former production partner for control over The Neptunes name. There’s no telling how Pharrell’s upcoming Lego-animated biopic Piece By Piece will affect that outcome, other than continuing to convince people that Pharrell Williams might just be a deeply unserious person.