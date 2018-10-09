Getty Image

When Pinegrove decided to release a statement about the sexual coercion allegations levied against bandleader Evan Stephens Hall, there were a couple conditions put for by the accuser that the band decided to adhere to. One was that Hall would start attending therapy. The other was that the band would take a year-long break from touring. Now, nearly a year later, both of those conditions have been met and the release of their new album, Skylight, marked a return for the band.

Starting in November, Pinegrove will hit the road for their first performances since the allegations, beginning in their home of New Jersey on November 23 and hitting up venues on both coasts and a few abroad. Performances are scheduled in Brooklyn, London, LA, and Berlin, all at relatively intimate venues within a few weeks times. For fans, these will be the first chance to hear some of the Skylight songs that hadn’t been previously debuted.

Check out Pinegrove’s 2018 tour dates below.