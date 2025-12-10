In October and November, PinkPantheress went on a brief North American tour dubbed An Evening With PinkPantheress. Next year, though, she’s ready to extend that run, as today (December 10), she announced new shows.

Tickets go on sale starting with an artist presale on December 10 at 10 a.m. local time, and signing up for access is a bit unusual: Text the “❣️” emoji here. The general on-sale starts December 12 at 10 a.m. local time, here.

In a recent interview, PinkPantheress discussed her mindset behind playing shows, saying:

“I’ve had to basically go against my nature and just jump into things that I know I need to work on. For me it’s more of a confidence thing — like when [my first performance at Glastonbury] was coming up, my fear was, ‘Well, I can’t do this to a high enough standard, so should I just not do it?’ But it’s gotten better as time has gone on, and I was shocked watching the video back from Glastonbury and realizing how confident I looked, and how nice I looked. I didn’t know if I was gonna be able to get over my fear, and I’m pleased that I did.”

Find the tour dates below.