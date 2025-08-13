In a cute video for her latest single, “Romeo,” 2000s sample queen PinkPantheress blurs the lines between speed dating and speed chess at a tournament that could just as easily be a singles mixer. The real-life chess master sits down to face off with a variety of hotties, crushing the competition as she makes eyes at her new crush. Half-way through the video, there’s a full-on Big Lebowski-esque dance sequence on a giant chessboard, with the troupe dressed as a marching band. In the end, she doesn’t get the guy, but she does get a big ol’ trophy, and that’ll probably last longer anyway, right?

The “Romeo” video is the latest piece of PP’s Fancy That mixtape rollout, which has so far included similarly imaginative visuals for “Tonight,” “,” and “Stateside,” as well as the British star’s first appearance on US TV, performing on The Tonight Show.

Along the way, fans learned just how tall the nostalgic dance producer really is, found out how badly she wants to collaborate with Sade and Charli XCX, and related to her snobby aspirations for one of Kendrick Lamar’s classic albums. She’s also got a short tour coming soon; you can find the dates for that here.

Watch PinkPantheress’ video for “Romeo” above.