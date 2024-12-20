Finneas has been a constant throughout sister Billie Eilish’s career, whether it’s them writing songs together or performing them on stage. That’s still mostly true, but they’ve also had some increased independence lately, with Finneas no longer joining Eilish at all of her shows so he can tour in support of his solo album, For Cryin’ Out Loud!. It’s a noteworthy change for both of them, and for Finneas, there are positives and negatives.

Finneas was a guest on a recent episode of the Therapuss podcast, and host Jake Shane asked how he feels not being with Eilish on tour. Finneas explained:

“It’s been very bittersweet. I only decided to do it because I knew that I couldn’t be in two places at once. I can’t do my own tours and her tours at the same time, and I don’t want to prevent her from touring as much as she wants to tour. And then the sweet part has just been, like, I’ve seen the show a few times and it’s amazing. I just think her show is incredible. It doesn’t suffer at all because I’m not there. She’s great. And I’ve come out, done a song or two, but I really just think she’s doing the best show she’s ever done, so that’s lovely.”

