It was an eventful weekend for Playboi Carti: He released a new album, Music, and performed a headlining set at Rolling Loud California. The “Good Credit” rapper was joined by The Weeknd, as well as Kai Cenat. The Twitch star described his experience at Rolling Loud during a recent livestream.

“Chat, I don’t know what it was. When I got on that stage, it’s something different. When I got on that stage, I just turned into a f*cking… rockstar. The songs were just hitting different,” he explained, according to Complex.

At one point during the set, Cenat threw his hoodie into the crowd — a spontaneous action he now regrets. “Yo, whoever got that jacket, I need that back,” he said. “This is a $300 jacket. When you’re on stage, you start thinking like, ‘F*ck it.’ I don’t know what it is.” (It’s since been found.)

Cenat called appearing alongside Carti “literally probably the craziest IRL, gang. I think it’s so cool to bring a stream on stage, but this might be the only time this could happen. This right here was probably the perfect time. It literally doesn’t get no better than this.” He added, “Chat, everybody was really cool. Carti’s a good dude… I genuinely had a blast.”

