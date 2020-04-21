Lil Uzi Vert Trolls Playboi Carti For Not Dropping His New Album

When Playboi Carti tweeted “MoNDaY” last Thursday, April 16, fans went into a frenzy of excitement, convinced that the Atlanta artist would finally release his heavily-anticipated album, Whole Lotta Red. Instead, Monday came and went without a release, bringing a wave of disappointed tweets from Carti’s followers — all except one, who had seemingly been waiting and was absolutely delighted for the chance to pounce: Lil Uzi Vert.

While Lil Uzi insists that the duo does not have any beef, he has seemingly engaged in a one-sided sibling rivalry of sorts, playing the aggravating little brother role and finding any excuse to needle his onetime close collaborator. For instance, on Thursday, after Carti released the video for his new single, “@ Meh,” Uzi followed up with a tweet of his own reading “Just Meh.” After Carti sent his infamous “Monday” tweet, Uzi replied with his own — right down to the goofball capitalization.

And now that Monday has passed without signs of life from Playboi Carti, Uzi seems only too happy to point out the letdown, tweeting, “Did u drop yet?” in response to Carti’s late after insistence that “Red is MY fav album of mine.” Whatever passive-aggressive issue is going on between hip-hop’s new Issa and Molly, it’s been pretty entertaining to watch (just like Insecure), but it’d probably be better if one or the other just dropped some new music instead.

Did u drop yet ? 🙄 https://t.co/8u9JTe54mn — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) April 21, 2020

Check out Uzi’s trolling tweets above.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.