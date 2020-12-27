Christmas Day saw the release of Playboi Carti’s long-awaited album Whole Lotta Red, though it did not arrive without some controversy. Iggy Azalea, who is the mother of their child Onyx, accused the rapper of cheating on her and canceling a flight to visit their son on the big day. But it appears the two have resolved their differences.

I’ve spoken to my bd and as fucked up as this shit’s been…

it was for the best because now shits aired out & gonna change for the better w my son.

That’s all I wanted. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 27, 2020

I hate to see the bad part of me have to come out at times because I’m really just a baby angel 🤷‍♀️😇 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 27, 2020

“I’ve spoken to my bd and as f*cked up as this sh*t’s been,” she revealed over Twitter. “It was for the best because now sh*ts aired out & gonna change for the better w my son.” She added, “That’s all I wanted.” She also defended her actions, writing, “I hate to see the bad part of me have to come out at times because I’m really just a baby angel.”

Azalea and Carti’s rift comes just a couple of months after the former shared the first pictures of their first child in October. However, she also revealed that the two were no longer together, though she confirmed that both of them would maintain their presence in their son’s life.

As For Carti, the rapper’s album Whole Lotta Red sees him working with Kanye West, Kid Cudi, and Future. He also used the track “Punk Monk” to imply that his label is trying to turn him into Lil Dicky, rapping, “They tried to turn me into a white boy, but I’m not Lil Dicky.”