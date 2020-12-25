While most of the rap internet is celebrating the fact that Playboi Carti dropped his long-awaited project Whole Lotta Red tonight, his former girlfriend Iggy Azalea is not on the same page. A rapper and performer herself, Iggy and Playboi are parents of a son together, but it doesn’t seem like their personal relationship is going very well at the moment.

On Twitter tonight, shortly after Whole Lotta Red dropped, Iggy went on the social media app to vent about Playboi’s behavior.

“Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son,” she wrote. “Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas. But you have the girl you cheated on my my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas any more? TRASH.” Well, it doesn’t take a lot of imagination at all to assume she’s talking about Carti. He has yet to respond to the angry tweet, and is probably more focused on his album at the moment. She continued in a lengthy series of tweets voicing her frustration with the situation.

Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas any more? TRASH. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

And I was gonna keep it cute and let you live but nah, Not after I just peeped that trifling shit. TRIFLING! — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

This man had a whole family vacation to planned 48hrs ago & I hope this message gets to you girl.

Although you hid in a whole closet from my house keeper so it’s not like you have any dignity I guess. 👍 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

And I’ve not said anything (and could say much more) for the longest time because I know the net won’t side with me & that I’m hated. But Christmas? And this bitch “proud” of you in her stories? Lmfaooo

I’ve covered for so long hoping you’d do better.

a lot of women relate. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

Back in October, Iggy shared the first photos of the couple’s son, Onyx, and confirmed that the pair are no longer together. But she’s been adamant that both parents will be firmly in their son’s life. If what she says is true, it’s easy to see why she might be disappointed about her son’s first Christmas.