While most of the rap internet is celebrating the fact that Playboi Carti dropped his long-awaited project Whole Lotta Red tonight, his former girlfriend Iggy Azalea is not on the same page. A rapper and performer herself, Iggy and Playboi are parents of a son together, but it doesn’t seem like their personal relationship is going very well at the moment.

On Twitter tonight, shortly after Whole Lotta Red dropped, Iggy went on the social media app to vent about Playboi’s behavior.

“Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son,” she wrote. “Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas. But you have the girl you cheated on my my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas any more? TRASH.” Well, it doesn’t take a lot of imagination at all to assume she’s talking about Carti. He has yet to respond to the angry tweet, and is probably more focused on his album at the moment. She continued in a lengthy series of tweets voicing her frustration with the situation.

Back in October, Iggy shared the first photos of the couple’s son, Onyx, and confirmed that the pair are no longer together. But she’s been adamant that both parents will be firmly in their son’s life. If what she says is true, it’s easy to see why she might be disappointed about her son’s first Christmas.

