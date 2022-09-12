PNB Rock Is Reportedly In Critical Condition After Being Shot

Rapper PNB Rock was reportedly shot this afternoon at Roscoe’s Chicken And Waffles in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. The rapper was dining with his girlfriend at the eatery’s Inglewood location, the latter of who had posted an image of their meal on her Instagram story.

At the time of writing, no information has been released about the shooter, however, it appears the shooter was targeting PNB Rock, as a witness to the incident said the shooter removed jewelry from PNB, then fled.

A graphic video of PNB was shared to social media, in which he is still seen moving after having been shot. He was reportedly transported to a hospital immediately after the shooting. The image shared by PNB’s girlfriend of the food at Roscoe’s has since been removed from her stories.

PNB Rock is said to be in critical condition.

Rock is known for songs like “Selfish,” “Gang Up” with Young Thug, 2 Chainz and Wiz Khalifa, and “Horses” with Kodak Black and A Boogie wit da Hoodie. Earlier this month, PNB Rock released a single called “Luv Me Again,” his first since leaving Atlantic Records and going independent.

Uproxx has reached out to PNB Rock’s team and Los Angeles Police Department.