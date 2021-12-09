PnB Rock’s new EP 2 Get You Thru The Rain drops this week, and to get you hype, he stopped by UPROXX Sessions to deliver an upbeat performance of one of the project’s six all-new songs, “Zaza.”

The Philadelphia rapper has been relatively quiet since releasing his 2019 album TrapStar Turnt PopStar, but hasn’t been completely silent in the past couple of years though. Earlier this year, he teamed up with King Von’s crew to release the video for “Rose Gold,” and more recently, he, Pink Sweats, and Swae Lee collaborated on the song “Forever Never.” 2 Get You Thru The Rain is set to feature DJ Luke Nasty on the previously released “High,” as well as Lil Baby and Young Thug on “Eyes Open.”

Watch PnB Rock’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Zaza” above.

