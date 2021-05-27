On the heels of his emotional track “Need Somebody,” PnB Rock is back for his third preview of his upcoming LP To Be Honest. Tapping Pink Sweats and Swae Lee to lend verses on the song, PnB Rock shares the lovelorn tune “Forever Never” alongside an emotional video.

Directed by Lily Thrall, the visual depicts PnB Rock risking it all for love. He rides a motorcycle through the city in hopes of catching the eye of his crush. PnB Rock manages to get her attention, but not before severely injuring himself in a crash.

While the “Forever Never” video shows PnB Rock getting into a motorcycle wreck, the scene isn’t too far off from an accident the rapper was involved in earlier this year. PnB Rock had reportedly been participating in a Burbank, California street race in January when he swerved and totaled his car. The rapper was seated in a white BMW and topped 100 MPH during the race. He eventually lost control of the car and crashed into three parked vehicles. Thankfully, PnB Rock and his passenger sustained only minor injuries, but he was later arrested and charged with reckless driving and served a DUI.

Watch PnB Rock’s “Forever Never” video above.

