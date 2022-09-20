On September 12, Rakim Allen, better known as PnB Rock, tragically died at the age of 30 after being shot at Roscoe’s Chicken And Waffles in Los Angeles. Fans have been mourning the loss of the young rapper, so much so that his 2017 album GTTM: Goin Thru The Motions has re-entered the Billboard chart. It has been reported that the album landed at No. 125 on September 19, after debuting and peaking at No. 28 in February 2017.

PnB Rock's 'GTTM: Goin Thru The Motions' re-enters this week's #Billboard200 chart at No. 125. It debuted and peaked at No. 28 in February 2017 and last appeared on the chart in November 2017. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) September 19, 2022

In a Fox 11 broadcast from Wednesday, September 14, news anchor Hailey Winslow said that she spoke with Chief Michael Moore, who stated that PnB Rock posted himself at the Roscoe’s location on Instagram. “He was targeted because of an Instagram post, there were actually a couple: one from the rapper himself in the back parking lot when they first got here giving somebody enough time to get here and kill him,” Moore said.

Winslow clarified that the Chief “does believe that he was targeted because of the Instagram post. Now, I talked for an extensive amount of time to the property manager here who is actually the one who gave him the chest compressions, the CPR trying to save his life, and he confirmed with me that the rapper posted on Instagram in the back parking lot in a Cadillac with his girlfriend telling people that they were here.”