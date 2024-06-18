Post Malone Announced ‘F-1 Trillion,’ His First-Ever Country Album

Since 2022, not a year has passed since Post Malone has released an album. And this year is no different. Today (June 18), the Dallas-born artist has announced his sixth studio album, F1-Trillion.

Post announced the news via Instagram, in a post featuring a billboard, with a Ford F-150 logo, featuring the title written out in numerical form.

Ahead of the album, Post has released the Morgan Wallen collaboration, “I Had Some Help.” His Instagram bio indicated that his new single, “Pour Me A Drink” arrives this Friday (June 21).

Post has remained tight-lipped about the album, however, a press release accompanying “I Had Some Help” describe the upcoming record as “Post’s first-ever full-length country album.”

It was only a matter of time before Post gave a hand to country music. After all, his pop, hip-hop, and rock resume confirm that he cannot be put in a box.

But his versatile nature is a hallmark of his artistry, as he said in an interview with Esquire last year.

“You used to get trapped in one thing and you’re like, ‘Oh, well, this is all I listen to,’ ” Malone said. “And that’s what I think has made my career so interesting, just being able to f*cking take what I like and mix it in a way that is authentic to me.”

F1-Trillion is out 8/16 via Mercury/Republic. Find more information here.