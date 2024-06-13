Post Malone 2024 Governors Ball
Getty Image
Music

Post Malone Loved His Madame Tussauds Wax Figure So Much That He Wondered If It Could Perform On His Behalf

Post Malone is tempted to take a page from Lil Nas X’s book. In 2022, Lil Nas X’s Madame Tussauds wax figure resembled him so well that he used it to prank call Olivia Rodrigo, Lizzo, and several other famous friends. Post met his wax figure while backstage at Governors Ball 2024, which he headlined on June 7, and he already has plans to use it to his advantage.

“Are you f*cking kidding me?” Post said upon seeing the figure, as shown in a video posted to X (formerly Twitter) by Consequence. “I literally thought that was a person. Is this real hair? Whose hair is it? Mine? That was y’all in my shower?”

While giggling, Post also asked, “Can this do my shows for me? I’d love to catch up on sleep.”

Then, Post temporarily tricked his mother into believing they took his real hair from his shower to use for the wax figure.

Post Malone’s wax figure will be featured at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, while the real Post Malone will headline Bonnaroo Music Festival 2024 in Manchester, Tennessee on Friday, June 14, and he may or may not be tattooing an explicit image onto Steve-O’s forehead while he’s there.

