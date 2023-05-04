Post Malone is about to become the latest star to be honored with the Songwriters Hall Of Fame’s Hal David Starlight Award, according to Variety. The award honors “gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry with their original songs.”

Past winners of the award have included Lil Nas X, who received the award last year and gave a cheeky speech, Drake, Taylor Swift, John Legend, Alicia Keys, and John Mayer. The Hal David Starlight Award is named after the former Songwriters Hall Of Fame chairman and was created in 2004 inspired by his support of young songwriters.

Of this year’s honoree current SHOF chairman Nile Rodgers said, “Over the last few years I have had the pleasure of watching Posty become one of the biggest artists in the world and he’s done it by writing phenomenal songs. Way before Post Malone was a superstar, he was a great songwriter, and this is his first step into the Songwriters Hall of Fame!”

Meanwhile, this year’s class of Hall Of Fame inductees includes Glen Ballard, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Liz Rose, Sade, Snoop Dogg, and Teddy Riley. The Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner is scheduled for June 15 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.