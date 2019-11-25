Post Malone’s ‘Circles’ Is Now His First No. 1 Song With No Featured Artist

Post Malone is one of the biggest stars in the world, so it’s not surprising that he has racked up a handful of No. 1 singles. His first was the 21 Savage-featuring “Rockstar,” which was followed by the Ty Dolla Sign collaboration “Rockstar,” and then “Sunflower,” a joint effort with Swae Lee. One thing those songs all have in common is that there is a featured artist on them. Now Post Malone has his fourth No. 1 song, but it marks a first for him: “Circles” has become Malone’s first chart-topping single that doesn’t have a featured artist.

“Circles” debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated September 14, and after rising to No. 4 the following week, it feel down to No. 9 on the chart dated September 28. The song has been making a slow but steady climb to the top since then, though, gaining a spot or two (or zero) each week until now, as it has it reached the top of the chart dated November 30.

This is Malone’s second No. 1 song of the year: Although “Sunflower” was released in 2018, the song spent some time at No. 1 in 2019, on the chart dated January 19. Overall, “Circles” is the 13th No. 1 song of 2019, which ties the all-time record for most No. 1 songs in a year, which was set in 2011.

Read our review of Hollywood’s Bleeding here.