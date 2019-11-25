Last night, Post Malone took the stage at the 2019 American Music Awards alongside both rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and pop rap superstar Travis Scott for a medley performance that perfectly showcased the breadth of Post’s musical versatility — and his unique fashion sense.

Decked out in a matching leather jacket and pants covered in white skulls and rhinestones and a dazzling pair of bedazzled boots, Post strolled through a forest setting for a solo performance of his Hollywood’s Bleeding hit “Circles” before transitioning to a mist-filled, crypt-like set where he was joined by “Take What You Want” co-stars Ozzy and Travis. While Travis and Post stood down stage on raised daises, Ozzy lounged on a throne-like chair up stage like the Prince of Darkness he is, overseeing his two musical offspring while they raged for the appreciative AMA audience.

Post Malone was nominated for Artist Of The Year, Collaboration Of The Year with Swae Lee for “Sunflower,” Favorite Male Artist in Pop/Rock, Favorite Song in Pop/Rock for “Sunflower,” Favorite Artist in Rap/Hip-Hop, and Favorite Song in Rap/Hip-Hop for “Wow.” He won for Favorite Album in Rap/Hip-Hop with Hollywood’s Bleeding, beating out his collaborator Travis’ Astroworld and Meek Mill’s Championships.

Watch Post Malone’s AMAs medley performance of “Circles” and “Take What You Want” here.