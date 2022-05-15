Post Malone Performs ‘Cooped Up’ And ‘Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol’ For The First Time On ‘SNL’

In just a few weeks, Post Malone will release his long-awaited fourth album Twelve Carat Toothache, his first full-length effort since 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding. With the release date for Twelve Carat Toothache, which is June 3, rapidly approaching, Posty is understandably in full promotion mode for the album’s arrival. An example of that comes through his recent performance on the Selena Gomz-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live. It’s here that Posty performed “Cooped Up,” his newly-released record with Roddy Ricch, and “Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol,” a song that features Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold.

Post Malone kicked off the night by performing “Cooped Up” alongside Roddy Ricch. The new song makes for the duo’s second collaboration following “Wow. (Remix)” back in 2019. Posty rocked a leather jack and leather pants to perform the song on the Studio 8H stage backed by orange and blue lighting before welcoming Roddy to join him. He returned later on the night to debut “Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol” in its entirety, a record he previously teased during an Instagram livestream. For that performance, he was surrounded by a choir dressed in black and white as Posty himself took center stage for an emotional set.

You can watch Posty’s SNL performances in the videos above.

Twelve Carat Toothache is out 6/3 via Republic Records. You can stream it here.

