Post Malone And Roddy Ricch Reunite On The Moody ‘Cooped Up’

We’ve all been feeling cooped up over the past few years. Although restrictions have relaxed, we’re still in the middle of a global pandemic, which makes every excursion out of the house feel like a choice between safety and sickness. Post Malone encapsulates the feeling of release from this long-term run of cabin fever with his new single “Cooped Up,” featuring Compton rap crooner Roddy Ricch.

The new single is the duo’s first collaboration since 2019 when Roddy was added to Post’s 2018 single “Wow.” along with fellow West Coast rapper Tyga. The first single from Post’s record-breaking 2019 album Hollywood’s Bleeding, “Wow.” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was one of Roddy’s earliest top ten singles, coming one month after his appearance on Nipsey Hussle’s “Racks In The Middle,” which earned both a Grammy for Best Rap Performance, and just about two months before he delivered Mustard his own highest-charting single with “Ballin’.”

As the first official single from Post’s upcoming album Twelve Carat Toothache, it looks like Posty’s trying to replicate the success of the duo’s respective 2019s — especially since this will be his first album since then. Hollywood’s Bleeding became the top-selling album of 2019, while its single “Circles” spent more time in the Hot 100 top ten than any song in history. If Roddy Ricch and Post Malone are each other’s good luck charms, “Cooped Up” could very well be the beginning of a very lucrative year for them both.

Listen to Post Malone and Roddy Ricch’s “Cooped Up” above.