Post Malone Has Set A Release Date For ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’

Dre London lied to us… well, sort of. Two weeks ago, Post Malone’s manager stirred up the new album pot by indicating on Instagram that the next Post Malone album would be out “next month.” And today, we just learned from rapper himself, that the new album‚ which is set to feature appearances from The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Robin Pecknold, and The Kid Laroi — is actually coming a little bit later than London indicated.

“Twelve Carat Toothache. June 3rd,” Post Malone tweeted today.

To London’s credit, he started the year voicing his frustrations over Post Malone’s label, Republic Records, delaying the release of the album. In an Instagram post, he commented that, “Album has been done!! We Ready!! But seems @republicrecords @universalmusicgroup isn’t [shrugging emoji] Posty fans no more need to press me anymore we did our part!! Now it’s time for the label to get the business right before we drop BIG Album! Hit them up! We been ready like u are! #DreVision #2022 It’s Time!!!”

It looks like the powers that be have finally given the green light for what will surely be one of the biggest album releases of 2022. Before the album comes out, Post Malone has a show scheduled at the Miami Grand Prix, before he’s set to headline a slew of summer music festivals like Outside Lands in San Francisco and Hangout Festival in Atlanta.

