In the spring of 2021, Post Malone’s manager teased that the singer could drop two projects that same year. The releases would’ve been his first full-length efforts since 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, but 2021 came and went without any projects from Posty. Thankfully for his fans, he did release two singles before the year came to a close, those being “One Right Now” with The Weeknd and “Motley Crew.” Earlier this month, Post’s manager announced that his fourth album Twelve Carat Toothache would arrive at some point next month. With May less than a week ago, Post took to Instagram Live to share some new details about the project.

🚨 | “HAPPY” POST MALONE FEATURING DOJA CAT !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9UtIOw1lBV — Post Malone News (@NewsPosty) April 23, 2022

@PostMalone previewed his new song “love/hate letter to alcohol (ft. robin pecknold)” ❤️‍🔥🤯 pic.twitter.com/CKkxUEjRUy — postygoat (@GoatPosty) April 23, 2022

During the livestream, Post played a snippet of “Happy,” his upcoming collaboration with Doja Cat, and also took a moment to praise her talents. “She is so incredible,” he said before pressing play on the track. “I am so blessed and so honored to be able to have worked with her.” Post also previewed his collaborations with Roddy Ricch and Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes, titled “Cooped Up” and “Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol” respectively. Before the livestream came to an end, Posty confirmed that Twelve Carat Toothache will feature 14 songs and guest appearances from The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Robin Pecknold, and The Kid Laroi.

You can listen to the snippets of “Happy,” “Cooped Up,” and “Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol’ in the videos above.

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.