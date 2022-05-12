Selena Gomez And Post Malone Are Labeled As ‘Divas’ In An ‘SNL’ Promo

Two Texas favorites will be heading to Rockefeller Studios this weekend for Saturday Night Live. Selena Gomez will host Saturday’s episode for the first time, and Post Malone will perform. Ahead of the upcoming episode, Selena and Posty joined SNL cast members Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang for a promo video. In it, the two singers are labeled as “divas” while Posty, Bryant, and Yang inform Gomez that they sort of accidentally put ants into her pants.

Gomez’s appearance comes ahead of the premiere of season 2 of Only Murders In The Building, which streams on Hulu beginning June 28. A few weeks earlier, Malone will release his fourth studio album Twelve Carat Toothache on June 3.

Malone released Twelve Carat Toothache‘s lead single, “Cooped Up,” which features Roddy Rich. When speaking of the song, Malone told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, “The lyrics just came so quickly. We knew what we wanted to say and we knew what we wanted to express, not only in the song but in that particular moment on the album. And yeah, it just came super naturally. I couldn’t even tell you. I was probably on the sh*tter when I wrote it [laughs].”

Continuing on the album, Malone said Twelve Carat Toothache is “the most honest record I’ve made.”

Catch Selena Gomez and Post Malone on Saturday Night Live this Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EST.

Check out the promo above.

