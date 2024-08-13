Post Malone is plenty famous. But he’s not Taylor Swift– or Beyoncé-level famous, and he’s just fine with that.

“I can’t even imagine being at their level — it must suck,” the “I Had Some Help” singer recently told the New York Times. Malone then described what it was like filming the “Fortnight” music video with Swift (he also collaborated with Beyoncé this year on “Levii’s Jeans”). She needed “an umbrella and drapes over the golf cart so drones and a helicopter couldn’t get footage,” he said, adding, “That’s so much pressure.”

Malone also discussed his upcoming country album F-1 Trillion, which includes duets with Tim McGraw, Dolly Parton, and Chris Stapleton. “Genres suck. It’s easier to catalog music that way,” he said. “But at a certain point — and the cool thing is that it’s moving towards this — why can’t you mix all this together and make something that’s truly unique to you?”

When he was a kid, Malone said he would “go upstairs on the computer and make a beat and then put my headphones in and try to learn a Metallica riff and then I’d get the acoustic guitar and learn to play ‘Tear In My Beer.’ I would write a Hank Williams or Johnny song, record that, sing over some 808s and record that song, and then I’d make an indie-rock song and record that, too.”

F-1 Trillion is out 8/16 via Republic. Find more information here.