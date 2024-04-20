Pop

Taylor Swift Can’t Forget A Tragic Love In Her ‘Fortnight’ Video, Which Also Has Some Fun Cameos

Last night, Taylor Swift treated fans to the official release of her new album The Tortured Poets Department, only to surprise everyone at 2 a.m. by dropping an additional fifteen songs.

After listeners managed to get some sleep and finish the record, Swift has now continued the rollout by dropping the era’s first music video for the “Fortnight” lead single.

The video opens with Swift in a hospital room and white dress as she goes to the mirror. She soon wipes at her face, revealing some face tattoos, giving a nod to her collab with Post Malone. Switching scenes, Swift then rocks a Victorian-style black dress while she and Malone work away on typewriters together.

Throughout the rest of the video’s run, the two play lovers in an up-and-down relationship, all while Swift is being studied. However, the fun doesn’t end there. Given the title of Swift’s album, she managed to get actors Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles from Dead Poets Society to have surprise cameos as the doctors.

“For me, this video turned out to be the perfect visual representation of this record and the stories I tell in it,” Swift shared on social media. “Post Malone blew me away on set as our tortured tragic hero and I’m so grateful to him for everything he put into this collaboration.”

Finally, along with the video, Swift revealed a medley of some recent life clips, from her cooking with Travis Kelce to out with friends. This is part of her “For A Fortnight” challenge happening on YouTube Shorts.

Check out Taylor Swift’s music video for “Fortnight” above.

Listen To This
How To Buy Fred Again..’s ‘USB001’ On Vinyl
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×