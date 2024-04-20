Last night, Taylor Swift treated fans to the official release of her new album The Tortured Poets Department, only to surprise everyone at 2 a.m. by dropping an additional fifteen songs.

After listeners managed to get some sleep and finish the record, Swift has now continued the rollout by dropping the era’s first music video for the “Fortnight” lead single.

The video opens with Swift in a hospital room and white dress as she goes to the mirror. She soon wipes at her face, revealing some face tattoos, giving a nod to her collab with Post Malone. Switching scenes, Swift then rocks a Victorian-style black dress while she and Malone work away on typewriters together.

Throughout the rest of the video’s run, the two play lovers in an up-and-down relationship, all while Swift is being studied. However, the fun doesn’t end there. Given the title of Swift’s album, she managed to get actors Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles from Dead Poets Society to have surprise cameos as the doctors.

“For me, this video turned out to be the perfect visual representation of this record and the stories I tell in it,” Swift shared on social media. “Post Malone blew me away on set as our tortured tragic hero and I’m so grateful to him for everything he put into this collaboration.”

When I was writing the Fortnight music video, I wanted to show you the worlds I saw in my head that served as the backdrop for making this music. Pretty much everything in it is a metaphor or a reference to one corner of the album or another. For me, this video turned out to be… pic.twitter.com/TLaUg9jEoo — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 20, 2024

Finally, along with the video, Swift revealed a medley of some recent life clips, from her cooking with Travis Kelce to out with friends. This is part of her “For A Fortnight” challenge happening on YouTube Shorts.

🚨| Taylor Swift for the "For A Fortnight" challenge! #TSTTPD pic.twitter.com/e9iBQSABFL — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) April 20, 2024

Check out Taylor Swift’s music video for “Fortnight” above.