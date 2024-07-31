Post Malone admitted “I Had Some Help” with his pivot to country, employing Morgan Wallen on his first official country single by that title and tapping Blake Shelton and Luke Combs for some of his next singles. But the tracklist of his upcoming country album, F-1 Trillion truly revealed the caliber of assistance he received when he unveiled it today.
In addition to those contemporary stars (and others like Ernest, Hardy, Jelly Roll, and Lainey Wilson), the album also features longtime country fixtures such as Hank Williams Jr., Tim McGraw, and the queen herself, Dolly Parton(!). With 18 songs, F-1 Trillion will be a substantial meal for Posty fans hungry for more of his new, down-home direction, and with so many established names from the genre appearing here, it’ll be hard for skeptics to question his sincerity. Should they
still have concerns, though, his F-1 Trillion Tour is undoubtedly coming to a city nearby, so they can see for themselves just how committed he is to the new role.
F-1 Trillion is due on 8/16 via Republic. You can find more information here and see the tracklist below.
01. “Wrong Ones” Feat. Tim McGraw
02. “Finer Things” Feat. Hank Williams, Jr.
03. “I Had Some Help” Feat. Morgan Wallen
04. Pour Me A Drink Feat. Blake Shelton
05. “Have the Heart” Feat. Dolly Parton
06. “What Don’t Belong to Me”
07. “Goes Without Saying” Feat. Brad Paisley
08. “Guy for That” Feat. Luke Combs
09. “Nosedive” Feat. Lainey Wilson
10. “Losers” Feat. Jelly Roll
11. “Devil I’ve Been” Feat. ERNEST
12. “Never Love You Again” Feat. Sierra Ferrell
13. “Missin’ You Like This” Feat. Luke Combs
14. “California Sober” Feat. Chris Stapleton
15. “Hide My Gun” Feat. HARDY
16. “Right About You”
17. “M-e-x-i-c-o” Feat. Billy Strings
18. Yours