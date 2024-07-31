Post Malone admitted “I Had Some Help” with his pivot to country, employing Morgan Wallen on his first official country single by that title and tapping Blake Shelton and Luke Combs for some of his next singles. But the tracklist of his upcoming country album, F-1 Trillion truly revealed the caliber of assistance he received when he unveiled it today.

In addition to those contemporary stars (and others like Ernest, Hardy, Jelly Roll, and Lainey Wilson), the album also features longtime country fixtures such as Hank Williams Jr., Tim McGraw, and the queen herself, Dolly Parton(!). With 18 songs, F-1 Trillion will be a substantial meal for Posty fans hungry for more of his new, down-home direction, and with so many established names from the genre appearing here, it’ll be hard for skeptics to question his sincerity. Should they

still have concerns, though, his F-1 Trillion Tour is undoubtedly coming to a city nearby, so they can see for themselves just how committed he is to the new role.

F-1 Trillion is due on 8/16 via Republic. You can find more information here and see the tracklist below.

01. “Wrong Ones” Feat. Tim McGraw

02. “Finer Things” Feat. Hank Williams, Jr.

03. “I Had Some Help” Feat. Morgan Wallen

04. Pour Me A Drink Feat. Blake Shelton

05. “Have the Heart” Feat. Dolly Parton

06. “What Don’t Belong to Me”

07. “Goes Without Saying” Feat. Brad Paisley

08. “Guy for That” Feat. Luke Combs

09. “Nosedive” Feat. Lainey Wilson

10. “Losers” Feat. Jelly Roll

11. “Devil I’ve Been” Feat. ERNEST

12. “Never Love You Again” Feat. Sierra Ferrell

13. “Missin’ You Like This” Feat. Luke Combs

14. “California Sober” Feat. Chris Stapleton

15. “Hide My Gun” Feat. HARDY

16. “Right About You”

17. “M-e-x-i-c-o” Feat. Billy Strings

18. Yours