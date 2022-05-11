A few weeks ago, Post Malone took to Instagram Live to share quick previews of some upcoming music. One of those was “Cooped Up,” a collaboration with Roddy Ricch. Now, Malone has offered a more official teaser and noted the song is coming this week.

The 30-second teaser video doesn’t reveal much: None of the song can be heard and it mostly features footage of Malone smoking in the dark. The caption is where the info comes from, as Malone offers the song’s release date, writing, “Cooped Up with @RoddyRicch Thursday 12pm ET.”

Cooped Up with @RoddyRicch Thursday 12pm ET pic.twitter.com/Cus5whZxrD — twelve carat toothache (@PostMalone) May 10, 2022

The song is a meeting of chart champions, as Malone has four No. 1 singles to his name, his latest being 2019’s “Circles.” Ricch had his first (and so far, only) No. 1 single the next year when “The Box” topped the Hot 100. This won’t be their first collaboration, as Ricch (and Tyga) featured on a remix of Malone’s “Wow.”

The new single is set to appear on Twelve Carat Toothache, which currently has a June 3 release date. That’s not the only major life event Posty has on the horizon: He’s getting ready to perform on Saturday Night Live and become a father.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.