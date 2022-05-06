Selena Gomez Will Host ‘SNL’ Next Week With Musical Guest Post Malone

Actress/singer/cooking show host/former Barney cast member Selena Gomez has been tapped to host Saturday Night Live next week, May 14th, with musical guest Post Malone.

SELENA GOMEZ

POST MALONE

NEXT SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/cBYg07mkmI — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 6, 2022

Gomez has performed on the show before, but this will be her first time hosting. The actress has been busy over the last year, launching a new mental health site and filming the second season of the surprisingly good Hulu series Only Murders In The Building alongside former SNL castmember Steve Martin and Martin Short. Perhaps Martin will show up for a cameo?

The second season of Only Murders will air this summer, featuring new cast members Cara Delevingne, Michael Rapaport, and Amy Schumer. The show follows a group of armchair detectives whose love of true crime podcasts lead them to solve various mysteries around their swanky New York City apartment building.

Post Malone is also slated to make his SNL debut ahead of his upcoming album, Twelve Carat Toothache, which drops June 3rd. He is gearing up to play a handful of festivals later this summer. The rapper also announced he is expecting his first child earlier this week.

It’s unclear if SNL favorite, and Post Malone’s pal, Pete Davidson will be back for this episode, as he is famously absent from a lot of the show. He’s been busy!