This year is lining up to be a pretty big one for Post Malone. The singer announced that his fourth album Twelve Carat Toothache will arrive on June 3 and it’ll be his first full-length release since 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding. He’s teased the album with a couple of singles and previews of tracks on Instagram, but Twelve Carat Toothache is not the only thing that’s coming for Malone in 2022. The singer just announced that he is expecting his first child with his longtime girlfriend. TMZ reports that Posty shared the news during a private party for friends and family over the weekend.

Post Malone shared his excitement about his upcoming baby in a statement to TMZ. “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” he said. “Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

As for Twelve Carat Toothache, Post Malone previously confirmed that the project will include features from The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Robin Pecknold, and The Kid Laroi. Posty even went as far as to preview records from the upcoming project which includes “Happy” with Doja, “Cooped Up” with Roddy, and “Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol” with Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes.

