While Post Malone is getting ready to not only headline summer music festivals like Outside Lands in San Francisco and Brazil’s Rock In Rio, on September 10th, his Twelve Carat Toothache headlining tour gets underway. So what better way to hype up one of the most anticipated tours of the fall season than by dropping a tour documentary from 2019’s massive Runaway Tour? That’s exactly what the “Rockstar” singer is doing with Runaway, which will be coming out on August 12th for free on Amazon’s Freevee streaming platform and the new trailer is electric.

“I’m gonna be myself, and if you don’t like it, I don’t give a f*ck,” Posty says in the trailer, where we see a ton of behind the scenes footage of his sold out arena tour stops with Swae Lee in 2019. There are explosions, there are fan interactions, there are appearances from Drake, Travis Barker, Alicia Keys, and Ozzy Osbourne, there are candid moments and then there’s Post Malone on stage, alone with tens of thousands of people hanging on his every word as he drops his head back and screams, “I love y’all more than life itseeeelllllllffff!”

Watch the trailer for Runaway above.

Post Malone’s Runaway tour documentary comes out on 08/12 via Amazon Freevee.