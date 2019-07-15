Post Malone Announces The ‘Runaway Tour,’ Which Will Feature Swae Lee

Post Malone and Swae Lee had one of the biggest hits of 2018 with the Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse soundtrack cut “Sunflower.” It was a No. 1 single, and even now, nine months after its initial release, it sits at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Now it looks like fans across North America could get the chance to hear it live this fall, as Post Malone just announced the “Runaway Tour,” which will feature Swae Lee.
The two will travel the continent between September and November, hitting major markets like Boston, New York, several California cities, Toronto, Miami, Atlanta, and many others. Fans hoping to see Swae Lee at the Fresno, California stop will be out of luck, though, as that’s the one show of the tour at which he will not be performing.
Find Post Malone and Swae Lee’s upcoming tour dates below. Tickets go on sale beginning on Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. local time.
09/14 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
09/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
09/17 — Portland, OR @ MODA Center
09/19 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/21 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center *
09/22 — Las Vegas, CA @ Life Is Beautiful Festival
09/26 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/29 — Detroit, MI @ Little Ceasars Arena
10/03 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/06 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
10/09 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/11 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
10/12 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/17 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/18 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/20 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
10/24 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/25 — Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Arena
10/27 — New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Festival
10/29 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
11/02 — Dallas, TX @ Posty Fest
11/05 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
11/08 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
11/10 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
11/11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
11/14 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
11/16 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
11/20 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
* Swae Lee not appearing