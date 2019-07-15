Post Malone Announces The ‘Runaway Tour,’ Which Will Feature Swae Lee

Getty Image

Post Malone and Swae Lee had one of the biggest hits of 2018 with the Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse soundtrack cut “Sunflower.” It was a No. 1 single, and even now, nine months after its initial release, it sits at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Now it looks like fans across North America could get the chance to hear it live this fall, as Post Malone just announced the “Runaway Tour,” which will feature Swae Lee.

The two will travel the continent between September and November, hitting major markets like Boston, New York, several California cities, Toronto, Miami, Atlanta, and many others. Fans hoping to see Swae Lee at the Fresno, California stop will be out of luck, though, as that’s the one show of the tour at which he will not be performing.

Find Post Malone and Swae Lee’s upcoming tour dates below. Tickets go on sale beginning on Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. local time.

09/14 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

09/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

09/17 — Portland, OR @ MODA Center

09/19 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/21 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center *

09/22 — Las Vegas, CA @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

09/26 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/29 — Detroit, MI @ Little Ceasars Arena

10/03 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/06 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

10/09 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/11 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

10/12 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/17 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

10/18 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/20 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

10/24 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/25 — Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Arena

10/27 — New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Festival

10/29 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

11/02 — Dallas, TX @ Posty Fest

11/05 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/08 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

11/10 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

11/11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

11/14 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

11/16 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

11/20 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

* Swae Lee not appearing