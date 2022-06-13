Post Malone’s new album, Twelve Carat Toothache, is out now, giving him cause to finally emerge from his sequestered compound in Utah and hit the road. The Twelve Carat Tour will be supported by Post’s “Cooped Up” collaborator, Compton rapper Roddy Ricch, and will kick off in Omaha, Nebraska on September 10. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 17 at 10 am local time. You can get more info here. Check out the tour dates below.

09/10 –- Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

09/11 –- St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center*

09/14 –- Chicago, IL @ United Center*

09/15 –- Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum*

09/17 –- St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center*

09/18 –- Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena*

09/20 –- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/23 –- Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/27 –- Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

09/28 –- Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/01 –- Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/02 –- Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/04 –- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena*

10/06 –- Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center*+

10/07 –- Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center*

10/09 –- Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena*

10/12 –- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*

10/15 –- Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena*

10/16 –- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena*

10/18 –- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena*

10/21 –- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center*

10/22 –- Austin, TX @ Moody Center*

10/25 –- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*

10/26 –- Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena*

10/28 –- Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center*

10/30 –- Denver, CO @ Ball Arena*

11/01 –- Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena*

11/03 –- Portland, OR @ Moda Center*

11/05 –- Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena*

11/06 –- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena*

11/10 –- Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum*

11/11 –- Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena*

11/15 –- Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena*

*With Roddy Ricch