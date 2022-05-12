After offering a brief teaser of his Roddy Ricch collaboration “Cooped Up” in April, Post Malone released the track today. As for the circumstances behind how “Cooped Up” came to be, it’s possible a toilet may have been involved.

While telling Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about how the song came together, Malone said, “The lyrics just came so quickly. We knew what we wanted to say and we knew what we wanted to express, not only in the song but in that particular moment on the album. And yeah, it just came super naturally. I couldn’t even tell you. I was probably on the sh*tter when I wrote it [laughs].”

He also spoke about his upcoming album Twelve Carat Toothache, saying, “That’s what the whole record is about: It’s the bipolar aspect and the duality of everything. And so, there’s a lot of things very much so on this record that are tongue in cheek. And I think this whole record is the most honest record I’ve made, and I’m so pumped for people to hear it. But every song in there tells a story, so this is kind of like, ‘Here’s the life that we live, but there’s always something going on in the background.'”

