Back in December, Roddy Ricch released his long-awaited second album, Live Life Fast, featuring Future, Kodak Black, 21 Savage, Ty Dolla Sign, Gunna, and more. Alas, listeners were not too impressed with it, only debuting at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 — an underwhelming release, especially when compared to his debut album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial which spent multiple weeks at No. 1.

During a recent interview with DJ Akademiks, Roddy Ricch responded to the criticism behind the album and said it would’ve performed better if it dropped closer to when its lead single, “Late At Night,” was released. “That song was such a crazy song that people caught on two to three months later,” Roddy said. “If I would have dropped an album within that [time frame] and did whatever I did, I would have dropped and I would have been 180k up.” Roddy also said that he isn’t letting the negative criticism get to him.

“Just because the numbers didn’t align up or the timing or the plan didn’t really fall the way it was supposed to fall, now ni***s got this different narrative of how they wanna play it, but I know what’s going on,” he said. “That sh*t is cool, they can play it however they wanna play it, but I still know I’m an earner.”

You can watch Roddy’s conversation with DJ Akademiks above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.